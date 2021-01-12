Politics Armed forces hold rehearsal ahead of 13th National Party Congress Relevant forces have embarked on the task of ensuring security and safety for the upcoming 13th National Party Congress which is scheduled to be held from January 25 to February 2 in Hanoi.

Politics PM urges Hoa Binh province to tap potential for development Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 10 asked the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh to bring into full play its favourable geological location as the gateway to Hanoi capital city to boost its development.

Politics Forces ready to ensure safety for 13th National Party Congress Relevant forces have embarked on the task of ensuring security and safety for the upcoming 13th National Party Congress which is scheduled to open on January 25.

Politics Vietnamese leaders send congratulations to Kuwait on diplomatic ties Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al‑Ahmad Al‑Jaber Al‑Sabah on the occasion of the 45th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Kuwait (January 10, 1976 - 2021).