Tran Quoc Vuong , permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Such results have also helped consolidate great national unity, carry forward the strength of the people in national construction and defence, and raise public trust in the Party and the State, Tran Quoc Vuong, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, told the conference reviewing mass mobilisation work during the 12th tenure of the



At the conference (Photo: VNA)

The fatherland front and socio-political organisations have revamped their operational methods, promoted democracy, and engaged in supervision and criticism, thus contributing to Party and authority building, he went on.



Vuong suggested building an action programme to implement the resolution to be adopted at the 13th National Party Congress and stressed the need to create changes in the mindset and sense of responsibility among all-level Party Committees and the entire political system.



The people’s lives, satisfaction, and trust must be the crucial criteria in assessing the quality of the apparatus and officials and Party members, he said.



Nguyen Hong Linh, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)



Nguyen Hong Linh, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, also emphasised the work’s significance in intensifying public consensus and trust in the Party.



Due attention has been paid to mass mobilisation among ethnic minority groups, religious followers, and overseas Vietnamese, he said, adding that the sector has actively grasped the situation, minimising the appearance of “hot spots” in security and safety.



People-to-people diplomacy in combination with mass mobilisation in border areas has also received much attention, helping to firmly protect national border sovereignty and forge solidarity, friendship, and cooperation for mutual development with people of foreign countries.



Linh, however, also pointed to limitations in the work, such as low awareness among certain Party Committees and organisations about mass mobilisation, saying they have yet to gain a high sense of responsibility in this regard.



A number of localities have yet to place importance on public feedback during the issuance of policies and regulations, according to the official.



It is necessary to further raise the sense of responsibility and step up coordination in mass mobilisation in order to improve the efficiency of the work in the 2016-2021 period, Linh suggested.



He proposed that major mobilisation tasks include effectively devising and implementing the above-mentioned action plan for 2021-2026, reforming communications work, and promoting the responsibility of the political system, especially State administrative agencies, among others./.

