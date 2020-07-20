Head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai held a working session in Hanoi on July 20 with leaders of the Foreign Ministry and the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOV) to review the mass mobilisation work for Vietnamese community abroad in the current context.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Foreign Minister and SCOV Chairman Dang Minh Khoi said successes in COVID-19 control have contributed to consolidating trust of the overseas Vietnamese community in the Party and State while enhancing the national pride in each of them.

The Foreign Ministry suggested the commission continue working with ministries and agencies to amend the Law on Vietnamese Nationality, making it easier for overseas Vietnamese to regain Vietnamese citizenship.

Hailing the overseas Vietnamese as an important factor to strengthen cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and foreign countries, Khoi wished that the commission, together with the Foreign Ministry and the SCOV, would continue creating favourable conditions for OV intellectuals to contribute to the homeland, step up mass mobilisation targeting young OV generations, and pay attention to religious work abroad.

Mai, for her part, said the Foreign Ministry should continue suggesting policies and laws to protect young OVs, attract more OV intellectuals to the homeland for work, and improve the efficiency of OV affairs in the near future.



She also expressed her hope that the SCOV will continue serving as an important bridge between the OVs and the homeland.



According to the representative Vietnamese agencies abroad, about 5.3 million Vietnamese are living, working and studying in 130 countries and territories. Over 300,000 of those people are students and about 600,000 are workers, mostly in Asia and the Middle East./.