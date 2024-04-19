Senator Jenny McAllister (in white), Australia’s Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy, visits Dat Bike plant. (Photo: VNA)

McAllister stressed that the two countries share the net-zero commitment by 2050, and Australia has put the commitment into legislation.“You'll be on that same journey here in Vietnam, and we think there are lots of opportunities for the Australian Government and businesses to cooperate with the Vietnamese Government and businesses to make investments in technologies,” she said, noting Australia is willing to share its experience with Vietnam in the journey.Asked about advantages for Vietnam in its transition to green economy and circular economy, the Senator said the country boasts young, energetic, skilled workforce, adding “I met some of Vietnamese businesspeople, they are capable and innovative.”“We think that by having Australian businesses present, it'll provide opportunities for us to share skills, collaborate and partner, and build some of the technologies that will support Vietnam in this transition.”Mentioning technology as a core element to implement solutions towards net zero emissions, McAllister also emphasised the crucial role of a skilled workforce that understands technology and is capable of using it in a business context.“Australia and Vietnam have often collaborated, with Australia offering education services to Vietnamese students,” according to the official./.