Green transportation towards sustainable urban development
Green transportation is not just a trend but also a pressing task in building a sustainable future for urban areas in Vietnam, especially major cities like the capital Hanoi.
-
Hanoi’s electric bus network contributes to building a green, civilised, and modern public transportation sector, reducing air and noise pollution. (Photo: VNA)
-
Electric bicycles are part of green transportation efforts, protecting the environment and contributing to creating a green transportation ecosystem in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
-
The roadmap for green transportation by 2050 in Hanoi targets all motor vehicles being electric and using green energy. (Photo: VNA)
-
Roadside electric vehicle charging stations in Hanoi are convenient for recharging batteries as needed. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Nhon - Hanoi Station metro line, once completed, will contribute to increasing the proportion of public transport in the capital using green means. (Photo: VNA)