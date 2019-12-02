Greetings to Cuba on 59th anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc have sent greetings to leaders of Cuba on the occasion of the 59th anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties.
Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc have sent greetings to leaders of Cuba on the occasion of the 59th anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties.
The messages were sent to First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba's Central Committee Raul Castro Ruz, and President of the Council of State and Council of Minister of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel.
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan also extended greetings to her Cuban counterpart Esteban Lazo.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh cabled his congratulations to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla./.
The messages were sent to First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba's Central Committee Raul Castro Ruz, and President of the Council of State and Council of Minister of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel.
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan also extended greetings to her Cuban counterpart Esteban Lazo.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh cabled his congratulations to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla./.