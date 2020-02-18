Gunman kills one, injures another in Bangkok shopping centre
Illustrative image (Photo: Sputnik news)
Hanoi (VNA) - A gunman killed one person and wounded another at Century The Movie Plaza, near the Victory Monument in the Thai capital Bangkok, reported the Thai police on February 18.
They said it was a personal issue and the gunman had fled the scene, adding that they know the suspect's identity and are working to apprehend him.
The shooting took place 10 days after a Thai soldier killed 29 people and injured 57 others at the Terminal 21 shopping centre in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima./.
