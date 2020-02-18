World Singapore to phase out petrol, diesel vehicles by 2040 Singapore has set a goal of phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles and using more electric ones by 2040 as part of its efforts to cut greenhouse gases and fight climate change.

World ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group meets in Hanoi A meeting of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) was held on February 18 in the framework of the 2020 ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (ADMM Retreat) in Hanoi.

World Thailand to launch new economic stimulus package The Thai government is preparing to introduce a fresh economic stimulus package after the second largest economy in Southeast Asia recorded a five-year low in growth last year and faces a possible contraction in the first quarter of this year.

World Indonesia: radiation found near Jakarta The Nuclear Energy Regulatory Agency (Bapeten) of Indonesia has issued a statement telling residents to stay away from a piece of land in Serpong, 43 km south of Jakarta, because it has been contaminated with radiation.