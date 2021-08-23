The programme is aimed to promote the landscapes, cultures and heritages of Ha Giang Province, connect the introduction and sale of typical local agricultural products on virtual trading floors.

Participants will be able to view the stunning beauty of Hoang Su Phi terraced fields during harvest season from August to October, which before the pandemic, enticed many tourists and backpackers to the region.

The tourism programme will take place from September 4 to September 30, 2021 with various sports and cultural events.

Hoàng Su Phì District has a total area of about 3,700 hectares of terraced fields, spanning all 25 communes and towns.

The terraced fields were ranked as national heritage site by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2011 and 2016./.

VNA