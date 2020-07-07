Ha Long Bay listed among world’s 50 most beautiful natural wonders
Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has been named amongst the 50 most beautiful natural wonders on Earth selected by US-based magazine Insider.
According to the article, the bay’s natural beauty makes it one of Vietnam's number one tourist sites, adding that it is also a UNESCO World Heritage site.
“The best way to see Ha Long's awe-inspiring limestone towers is by boat. In fact, many tourists stay overnight on a boat in the bay,” it said.
Ha Long Bay literally “descending dragon bay”, was twice recognised as a World Natural Heritage site by UNESCO in 1994 and 2000.
The geo-diversity of the environment has created biodiversity, including a tropical evergreen biosystem, oceanic and sea biosystem.
In 2018, Ha Long Bay made it into the top 15 Instagrammed global cruise destinations based on a survey of 1.8 million posts tagged on various ships and ports by travel cruise site SeaHub./.