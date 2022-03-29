Travel Vietnam: Travel to Love! Complete experience The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has introduced a special video entitled “Vietnam: Travel to Love! Complete experience”, as part of its activities to mark National Tourism Year - Quang Nam 2022.

Travel Ninh Thuan should maximise tourism advantages: conference Participants at a conference on March 27 shared the view that Ninh Thuan is a unique destination in the south-central region and gave numerous suggestions for the province to make the best use of its "unique" and "different" factors.

Travel Tourism sector speeds up for summer vacation following full reopening More than ten days after the official reopening of Vietnam’s tourism sector, localities and businesses are putting all hands on deck to prepare for the summer travel season and revive the industry.