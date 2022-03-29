Ha Long introduces new marine tourism products
Ha Long Bay (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh – home to UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage Ha Long Bay – is focusing on renewing existing products and creating new sea-based ones to attract more visitors following the full reopening of international tourism from March 15.
One of the newest is Sea Octopus cruise which can serve over 200 visitors with two large dining rooms and several private ones, offering around 100 dishes, mostly seafood.
Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc Son said a much-awaited cruise nightlife service will be launched on April 28 evening.
A nightlife street will be arranged to serve dining and coastal excursions along both sides of the jetty of Ha Long International Passenger Port.
There will be 30 cruise ships selected to participate in nightlife activities from 6pm to 10pm. Visitors can enjoy food and drinks on these ships that either stop at the wharf or take tourists around the coastal area.
This year, the city plans to organise a wide range of activities to boost tourism, including Summer and Winter Carnivals, Tran Quoc Nghien Temple Festival, and street music performances on Saturdays and Sundays.
Its tourism sector aims to attract 4.5 million tourist arrivals and earn 6.9 trillion VND (301.6 million USD) in 2022./.