Vice Chairman of the Provincial Council of Gyeonggi Kim Won-ki (first from left) at the event (Photo: VNA)

Ha Nam (VNA) – Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of northern Ha Nam province Pham Sy Loi committed all possible support for domestic and foreign investors during a working session on May 30 with Vice Chairman of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Provincial Council of Gyeonggi Kim Won-ki.



Loi, who is also Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, briefed Kim and his entourage about Ha Nam’s potential and advantages, adding that apart from building synchronous infrastructure, the province also offers a number of incentives to attract more investment.



The province will continue creating favourable conditions for enterprises from the RoK and Gyeonggi province in particular, he said.



The RoK is now the top foreign investor in Ha Nam province with over 100 valid projects, many of them have been invested by major firms from Gyeonggi.



He asked the Provincial Council of Gyeonggi to enhance exchanges with Ha Nam, including introducing its business environment to Korean and Gyeonggi enterprises, helping Ha Nam organise investment promotion activities and bilateral cultural exchanges.



Kim, for his part, agreed to boost bilateral links in the fields of economy, culture and social affairs.



He said Gyeonggi has launched search and rescue projects in countries with practical activities, such as personnel training and granting of firefighting vehicles, adding that Gyeonggi will make it easier for Ha Nam to access such projects.



On the occasion, the Provincial Council of Gyeonggi presented a firefighting coach and an ambulance vehicle to Ha Nam to improve the capacity of its search and rescue activities.–VNA