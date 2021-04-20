Ha Nam prepares well for general elections
The northern province of Ha Nam has completed a third consultative conference to finalise a list of eight eligible candidates to the 15th National Assembly and 84 to the provincial People’s Council for the 2021-2026 tenure, according to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Truong Quoc Huy.
National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)
Also head of the provincial Election Committee, Huy said a list of 329 candidates for People’s Councils at the district level and 4,523 at the communal level have also been completed.
Ha Nam has so far set up two committees for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and 12 others for the election of members to the provincial People’s Council, 43 at the district level, and 696 at the communal level.
The province has 655 polling stations at cultural houses in hamlets and villages, along with those at schools, village communal houses, communal medical stations, agencies, and houses of some local residents.
Preparations for the elections have seen good progress in line with regulations, Huy said.
Ha Nam is home to 651,093 voters.
At a working session on April 20 with the provincial Election Committee, National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh, who led an inspection group from the NA Standing Committee and the National Election Council (NEC), lauded Ha Nam’s performance in preparing for the elections, which are slated for May 23.
He asked the province to continue its efforts, focusing on dealing with denunciations and complaints related to election activities and holding meetings with voters.
Earlier, the working group inspected election preparations in Thanh Son commune, Kim Bang district, and Tien Tan commune in Phu Ly district./.