Politics Vietnam shows best corruption control in public sector in 10 years The control of corruption in the public sector last year showed the best performance in a decade, since the Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) survey was first conducted.

Politics Infographic Vietnam chairs UNSC’s debate on enhancing confidence-building As President of the United Nations Security Council in April 2021, Vietnam organised a high-level open debate on the role of regional organisations in promoting confidence-building and dialogue in conflict prevention and resolution on April 19 via both in-person and online forms.

Politics Vietnamese President chairs UNSC's high-level open debate In his capacity as President of the United Nations Security Council in April 2021, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 19 chaired a High-level Open Debate on "Cooperation between the UN and regional organisations in enhancing confidence-building and dialogue in conflict prevention and resolution", which was held in both online and in-person formats.

Politics President addresses UNSC Open Debate on confidence-building and dialogue in conflict prevention State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 19 delivered a speech at the High-level Open Debate of the United Nations Security Council on "Cooperation between the UN and regional organizations in enhancing confidence-building and dialogue in conflict prevention and resolution".