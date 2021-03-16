Society Tien Giang: over 173.5 mln USD earmarked for new rural construction The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has spent over 4 trillion VND (173.5 million USD) implementing the national target programme on building new-style rural areas in 2021 – 2025, aiming to be recognised as a new-style rural province.

Society UN Women helps upgrade services assisting violence victims in Vietnam UN Women in Vietnam held a ceremony on March 15 to hand over essential equipment and facilities to upgrade the hotlines and facilities of related social services of the two Peace House Shelters in Hanoi.

Society 2021-2030 national strategy on green growth holds significant role: official Building and implementing a national strategy on green growth for 2021-2030 is necessary to deal with limitations and shortcomings during the 2012-2020 period, and get updated on the domestic and global situation, an official has said.

Society Quang Binh: Children’s Council helps promote children’s voice The central province of Quang Binh held the first meeting of the provincial Children’s Council in 2021 with the participants of 35 members representing nearly 244,000 children across the localities on March 15.