Hai Phong hopes for closer ties with Mexico
Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Committee of Hai Phong city Tran Luu Quang (eighth from right), General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party Alberto Anaya Guitiérrez (ninth from right), and other officials pose for a photo at the meeting on December 1. (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – Secretary of the Party Committee of the northern port city of Hai Phong Tran Luu Quang met with a visiting high-ranking delegation of the Mexican Labour Party (PT) led by General Secretary Alberto Anaya Guitiérrez on December 1.
Guitiérrez, who is also a member of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, said the PT wishes to promote cooperation programmes between the two Parties as well as with Hai Phong, especially in fields that have seen fruitful partnerships, including acupuncture, communications, and personnel training.
These partnerships have helped promote Vietnam’s image in Mexico and Latin America, and assisted the PT in promoting its reputation in its country and the region, he noted, suggesting cooperation be expanded to new areas that match both sides’ strengths and potential.
Expressing his hope for increased cooperation between the two countries, including between Mexico and Hai Phong, Quang said his city always welcomes and will provide the best possible conditions for Mexican enterprises and investors to operate.
Hai Phong currently does not have any FDI projects from Mexican investors.
In 2021, exports to Mexico through Hai Phong Port surpassed 17.8 million USD, while imports were valued at more than 13,000 USD. In the first nine months of 2022, Vietnam’s shipments to this market through the port city topped 16 million USD, and imports approximated 132,000 USD.
The main exports include electrical devices and components (about 57%), footwear (18%), stationery (13%), and textiles and garments (9%). Meanwhile, the main imports from Mexico through the port were railway spare parts (93%) and processed food (7%), statistics showed./.