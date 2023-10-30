Hai Phong, RoK collaborate in coast guard training
Members of the Korea Coast Guard (KCG)'s training ship BADARO (3011HAM) are welcomed at the port in Hai Phong on October 30. (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) - The Korea Coast Guard (KCG)’s training ship BADARO (3011HAM) arrived at the port in Hai Phong on October 30, beginning a five-day visit to the northern city.
The vessel carries a crew of 100 members led by Kim Young Chul, head of the Korea Coast Guard Academy’s Office. Its ongoing visit reaffirms the friendly and cooperative relationship between Vietnam Coast Guard and KCG, offering an opportunity for officers and soldiers of the sides to share experiences and exchange knowledge to strengthen their joint works and mutual understanding.
During their stay in Hai Phong, the Korean delegation paid a courtesy call to leaders of the municipal People's Committee, learning about the city’s socio-economic development and collaboration with the Republic of Korea (RoK). Currently, the RoK is taking the lead among foreign investors in Hai Phong regarding the volumes of projects and foreign direct investment (FDI), which stand at 105 and 9.97 billion USD, respectively. The two sides also have teamed up across various fields, including healthcare, education, and science and technology.
At the meeting, Kim stressed that the academy will provide protection and assistance for the students and sailors from Hai Phong and Vietnam who are studying and working in the RoK./.