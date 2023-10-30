Politics Vietnam helps Cambodia’s anti-drug crime force improve capacity A training workshop is being held by the police department for investigation of drug-related crimes under the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security to help improve the investigation and drug control capacity of the anti-drug crime force of Cambodia.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 30 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Lao official affirms priceless value of the relationship with Vietnam The assistance provided by Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts to Laos in the past is priceless, helping foster the cooperative relations and friendship between the two nations, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security of Laos, Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong, has stated.

Politics Dutch PM’s Vietnam visit hoped to lift bilateral relations to new height The upcoming official visit to Vietnam by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte from November 1-2 is expected to continue lifting the bilateral relations to a new height as the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year.