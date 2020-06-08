World Singapore announces safety measures for election The Elections Department of Singapore on June 8 announced a detailed plan for safe polling and candidate nomination, as the number of COVID-19 infections has surpassed 38,000.

World Philippines investigates fake Facebook accounts The Philippines is investigating the proliferation of fake Facebook accounts using the identities of students, journalists and government officials.

World Malaysian tourism showing signs of rapid recovery Malaysia’s tourism industry has shown signs of rapid recovery since Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) on June 5.

World EVFTA to boost Vietnam’s economy: Japan’s newspaper Hopes are growing that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, which was approved by Vietnam’s National Assembly on June 8, will give a much-needed boost to Vietnam's economy, according to Japan’s Nikkei Asia Review.