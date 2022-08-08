Business COVID quarantine for imported processed seafood to be removed COVID-related quarantine requirements for frozen processed seafood products imported for the purpose of reprocessing for export will be removed as from September 11 under a recently issued circular by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Vietnam’s manufacturing output continues to rise The Vietnamese manufacturing sector remained in growth territory at the start of the third quarter of the year, but there were some signs of demand softening, according to a survey released on August 8 by S&P Global.

Business Seven-month index of industrial production up 11.2% The index of industrial production (IIP) in July was estimated to increase by 1.6% over the previous month and by 11.2% over the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business PM chairs third session of national committee on digital transformation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the third meeting of the National Committee on Digital Transformation on August 8 to assess digital transformation pace in the first six months of 2022 and outline tasks for the time ahead.