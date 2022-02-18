People exercise at outdoor fitness zone (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi will install outdoor exercise equipment at 2,220 locations across the capital city, raising the total to 3,500 by 2025.

The equipment will be set up at highly-populated areas.

The move aims to improve local people’s physical health, stamina, stature and life quality.

Hanoi began to install outdoor physical equipment in the seven districts of Long Bien, Ba Dinh, Ha Dong, Tay Ho, Thanh Xuan, Cau Giay and Hai Ba Trung during 2014-2016.

The city had more than 1,280 outdoor fitness zones with about 10,500 devices as of the end of last year./.