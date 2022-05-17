The tours have been arranged to fit in with the guests’ schedules, and focus on the cultural, historical and architectural values of Hanoi, along with scenic spots and ancient villages on the city’s outskirts.



They include tours visiting President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum - Ho Chi Minh Museum, Temple of Literature, Hoan Kiem Lake, a cycling tour to Bat Trang pottery village and Co Loa Citadel, along with the chance to discover local cuisine in Hanoi’s Old Quarter.



Tourism companies are also offering trips to Ninh Binh, Sa Pa and Mai Chau, and Vietravel Tourism Company is selling tickets to the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games.



The Hanoi Transport Corporation is also arranging free tours on double-decker buses all delegates, including athletes, coaches and reporters throughout May.



The buses, running between 9am and 5pm every day, can be identified with the Games’ logo and the line ‘Official bus tour for SEA Games 31’. They carry passengers through 25 streets and have 15 stops at key tourist destinations such as Hanoi Opera House, Hanoi Flag Tower, President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and Hoa Lo Prison./.

VNA