Hanoi attracts 8.45 billion USD in FDI
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 8.45 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) has been poured into Hanoi capital city so far this year, according to the municipal Statistic Office.
Of the amount, 6.5 billion USD has been disbursed, the highest-ever level, the office said.
The accumulative newly-registered and additional capital reached some 2.1 billion USD, and capital contribution and share purchase by foreign investors amounted to over 6.3 billion USD.
Last year, Hanoi attracted 7.5 billion USD worth of FDI, the highest among the country’s 63 cities and provinces, and more than twice as much as the 2017 figure.
Eighty percent of the city’s projects were wholly owned by foreign investors. The remaining were associate and joint venture businesses.
FDI capital flowed the most into property development (29.5 percent of the total), processing and manufacturing industry (20.1 percent), and telecommunication and information (11.5 percent).
Japan was Hanoi’s largest investor with total capital of 10.2 billion USD. The followers included Singapore (6 billion USD) and the Republic of Korea (5.5 billion USD)./.