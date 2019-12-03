Business Textile-garment industry expands 7.55 percent in 2019 Vietnam’s textile and garment industry is estimated to grow about 7.55 percent this year, according to President of the Vietnam Textile and Apprarel Association (VITAS) Vu Duc Giang.

Sci-Tech Vietnam E-Pavilion on e-commerce platforms debuts The Vietnam E-Pavilion on e-commerce platforms was rolled out by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s E-Commerce and Digital Economy Department in Ho Chi Minh City on December 2.

Business More support policies needed to boost startups, innovation Vietnamese startups needs more support institutions and policies to reach their goals, said President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vu Tien Loc on December 2.