Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (R) and Ambassador of Switzerland Ivo Sieber (Source: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi always attaches importance to cooperative relations with Swiss localities, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has said.He made the statement at a reception for Ambassador of Switzerland Ivo Sieber in Hanoi on March 10.The official voiced his hope that the ambassador will serve as a bridge to promote cooperation in economy, trade, investment, culture and tourism between Vietnam and Switzerland as well as between Hanoi and Swiss localities.He affirmed that Hanoi is willing to work with the Swiss Embassy in Vietnam to organise activities in celebration of the 50-year bilateral diplomatic relations.Sieber said he hopes the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2021 will be an occasion to lift Hanoi-Bern collaboration in politics, economy, and trade, and for the two business communities to seek investment opportunities./.