Hanoi, Cambodia share experience in information management
Officials from the Hanoi Department of Information and Communications and the Cambodian Ministry of Information exchanged experience in information management at a meeting in the Vietnamese capital on November 20.
Director of the Hanoi Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Ngoc Ky (R) and Vice Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Information Tey Maly at the meeting on November 20 (Photo: hanoi.gov.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Officials from the Hanoi Department of Information and Communications and the Cambodian Ministry of Information exchanged experience in information management at a meeting in the Vietnamese capital on November 20.
Director of the Hanoi Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Ngoc Ky said the city has 20 press agencies, ranging from print newspapers and radio stations, to TV stations and online newspapers.
Over the years, local press agencies have fulfilled their role as the mouthpieces for local residents. Aside from traditional press outlets, Hanoi has also been enhancing the development of online newspapers to keep up with global trends, he noted.
Vice Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Information Tey Maly briefed his host about the press industry in his country, which includes State-owned, private and foreign press agencies.
At the meeting, the two sides discussed the management of social networks, along with official and unofficial information. The Hanoi side also shared experience in the handling of fake news on Vietnamese and foreign social networks./.