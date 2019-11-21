Society Vinpearl Air opens first pilot training course The VinAviation High-tech Human Resources Training School run by Vinpearl Air JSC under private conglomerate Vingroupon November 20 launched its first pilot training course for 180 trainees aged from 18-33.

Society Infographic Retirement age to rise as from 2021 The retirement age for male and female workers will increase from 60 and 55 at present to 62 and 60 respectively in 2035 under the revised Labour Code that has been passed by the National Assembly.

Society ILO applauds Vietnam’s adoption of revised Labour Code The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has praised Vietnam’s adoption of the revised Labour Code on November 20, saying that the code will held everyone gain fair benefits of economic growth.