Culture - Sports Unique Bat Trang Pottery Museum Located in the heart of Bat Trang ancient pottery village in Hanoi's Gia Lam district, the Bat Trang Pottery Museum is not only a place to preserve the cultural values of the village but also a destination for visitors far and wide.

Culture - Sports New Year royal rituals re-enacted at Thang Long Imperial Citadel A series of royal rituals, which used to be held on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival in the past, were re-enacted by the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre in collaboration with the Thang Long Cultural Heritage Association at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on January 22.

Culture - Sports Women's team lose first game to RoK at Asian Cup The national women’s football team of Vietnam lost 0-3 to the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the first match at the group stage of the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup in India on January 21.