HCM City celebrates New Year with special art performances
HCM City has hosted a series of cultural activities to celebrate the New Year 2021.
Firework performances were held at 12pm yesterday at Thu Thiem Tunnel in District 2, Landmark Tower in Binh Thanh District and Dam Den Theme Park in District 11. (Photo courtesy of the organiser)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - HCM City has hosted a series of cultural activities to celebrate the New Year 2021.
A music gala titled HCM City welcomes New Year 2021 took place at the Nguyen Hue Pedestrian in District 1 on New Year's Eve.
The event, organised by the city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and its partners, featured music, theatre, puppet and circus shows.
Pop star Phuong Thanh and young singers including Ai Phuong and Quan AP were featured.
Young rappers Yono Bigboi, Lil Shady and Beatboxer Max also performed with dancers from the groups Game On Crew and ABC.
Highlighted performances were staged by traditional artists from the dance group Mat Troi (The Sun) with music by violinist Tan Titan and flutist Dinh Nhat Minh.
Love, peace, youth and spring were the themes featured in their performances.
A photo exhibition of more than 100 photos of late President Ho Chi Minh and the city named after the President opened this week on Dong Khoi street in District 1.
On display are photos and documents on the life and career of the President and the city’s achievements in economy, society and culture, and international integration.
The works feature local authorities and residents, their creativity and dynamism in the cause of building HCM City into a centre for culture, education and training, science and technology, and international integration, and into a smart city.
The city’s Youth Cultural House in District 1 hosted a live performance featuring dance and songs praising life and youth on the first day of the New Year.
The performance featured veteran and young singers, as well as amateur singers from the Youth Cultural House and the districts’ cultural houses.
Cultural centres from the rural districts Nha Be, Binh Chanh, Can Gio and Cu Chi have organised cultural programmes to usher in the New Year. These events are expected to attract several thousand people and children at the weekend.
A 3D light performance took place outside the city’s People’s Committee Hall at 86 Le Thanh Ton street in District 1 on New Year's Eve.
Firework performances were held at 12pm on December 31 at Thu Thiem Tunnel in District 2, Landmark Tower in Binh Thạnh district, and Dam Sen Theme Park in District 11./.