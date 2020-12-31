Kien Giang overcomes difficulties, finishes year successfully
Bai Dai beach in Ganh Dau commune in Kien Giang's Phu Quoc island district (Photo: VNA)
Kien Giang (VNA) - Despite the serious impact of COVID-19, drought, and saline intrusion, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang exerted every effort to overcome the difficulties and post economic growth of over 3 percent in 2020.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chin said the locality has fulfilled or surpassed 16 out of 22 criteria, with agricultural production thriving.
The province has actively carried out measures and policies in support of local people and businesses, thus creating motivation for economic recovery, security and defence, and social safety and order, Chin said.
Its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) hit nearly 69 trillion VND (2.99 billion USD), equal to 96.1 percent of the set target and up over 3 percent year-on-year.
Amid the pandemic, drought, and saline intrusion, the agriculture sector, with the two main commodities of rice and shrimp, has provided substantial support to Kien Giang’s economy.
Agricultural production value is estimated at 63.5 trillion VND, equal to 101.54 percent of the target and up 3.34 percent year-on-year.
Conversely, total revenue in the tourism sector is estimated at 7.8 trillion VND, equal to just 39.3 percent of the target and down 57.7 percent year-on-year.
The province welcomed over 5.2 million tourists during 2020, including nearly 185,000 foreigners, down 40.7 percent and 74 percent compared to 2019 figures.
Total revenue from tourism was down by more than 12.2 trillion VND compared to 2019.
With the pandemic largely under control, the province’s tourism has shown some signs of recovery.
Kien Giang expects a surge in tourist numbers in the new year and lunar new year holidays./.