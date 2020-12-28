Kien Giang looks to boost cooperation with Indian localities
Vice Chairman of Kien Giang People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Nhan (R) and Indian Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Kien Giang (VNA) – Leaders of Kien Giang hosted visiting Indian Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi on December 28, discussing potential for cooperation between the Mekong Delta province and Indian localities.
At the meeting, Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Mai Van Huynh and Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Nhan highlighted the comprehensive political and economic ties between Vietnam and India.
According to the leaders, Kien Giang welcomed many visits by Indian leaders, which looked for cooperation opportunities in economy, trade, tourism, and cultural exchange, among others.
A number of local fishery enterprises have imported materials from India for their export to Europe. Their total average annual import value was 1.86 million USD in past five years.
The hosts said Kien Giang wants to cooperate with India in training doctors, as its new general hospital will soon become operational.
The province also hopes to sign bilateral cooperation pacts in developing clean and organic agriculture, treating environmental issues, and connecting Vietnamese and Indian fishery firms, they added.
The establishment of tourism collaboration between the province’s Phu Quoc island and Indian localities via the opening of direct flights is also necessary, the leaders said.
For his part, Madan Mohan Sethi said his visit aims at boosting Indian cooperation with Kien Giang, particularly in agro-fishery. He said he hopes for activities to promote tourism in Phu Quoc, link Vietnamese and Indian businesses in fishery, and boost collaboration in support industry.
The diplomat wished that online tourism conferences between the sides will be organised.
He took the occasion to invite local leaders and enterprises to visit India once the pandemic is put under control./.