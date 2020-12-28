Society HCM City offers free tours to disadvantaged children, adults Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism and the HCM City Tourism Association have launched a tourism programmes aiming to give free city tours to 5,000 orphans and disabled children, poor households and policy beneficiaries from 24 districts.

Society VNA’s fact-checking channel honoured at TikTok Awards Vietnam Factcheckvn, a fact-checking channel launched by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on TikTok, was honoured as the community media channel of the year at TikTok Awards Vietnam 2020 ceremony held in HCM City on December 27 night.

Society Hanoi’s Vietnam-Bulgaria Friendship Association established A congress was held in Hanoi on December 27 to launch the establishment of the Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam – Bulgaria Friendship Association (VBFA) for the 2020-2025 tenure.