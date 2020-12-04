Travel Symposium seeks ways to conserve, develop heritage tourism amid COVID-19 The People’s Committee of the central province of Quang Nam held a symposium on December 3 to identify challenges and solutions on heritage tourism conservation and development amid COVID-19.

Travel Da Nang workshop looks toward waste-free tourism A workshop was held in the central city of Da Nang on December 3 to look for ways to boost waste-free tourism in the region.

Travel Mekong Delta localities see signs of tourism recovery The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has seen a rebound in domestic tourism and the number of visitors is expected to rise during the upcoming New Year and Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays.

Travel Central localities on joint tourism drive Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam and Da Nang have agreed to develop a joint tourism promotion programme to boost travel demand to the central region.