Kien Giang secures over 15.38 billion USD in tourism projects
A corner of Phu Quoc island (Photo: vnexpress.net)
Kien Giang (VNA) – More than 355.6 trillion VND (15.38 billion USD) had been injected into 323 tourism projects in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang as of November this year, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.
Of the total, Phu Quoc island alone attracted 279 projects valued at over 349.7 trillion VND.
According to director of the tourism department Tran Chi Dung, 69 new projects, which are already operational now, have helped cast a new look to the local tourism and serve as a locomotive to boost sustainable development of the tourism industry.
Local authorities always create favourable conditions for investors to complete procedures so as to put forth construction of tourism infrastructure, he added.
The province aims to welcome 7 million tourists, including 400,000 foreigners, and targets 11.5 trillion VND in tourism revenue in 2021, up 46 percent year-on-year.
Dung said the tourism sector will join hands with competent agencies to enhance state management in tourism coupled with COVID-19 prevention work.
Due attention will be given to tourism promotion activities, human resources quality improvement, development of standout and competitive tourism products, and tourism development in tandem with environmental protection, among others.
In 2020, COVID-19 has cost the local tourism sector 12.2 trillion VND, with the closure of 320 lodging facilities and temporary suspension of operation of 15 travel establishments. Besides, the pandemic stole jobs of over 6,400 workhands in the sector./.