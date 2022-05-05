Hanoi capital city ready for SEA Games 31: Official
Hanoi has completed preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games which will open in a week, according to the national SEA Games 31 organising committee.
A pano of SEA Games 31 placed at the Hoan Kiem lake area in downtown Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
The city is ready for the region’s largest sports event, Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Do Dinh Hong told reporters.
The city has renovated a number of sport venues for the games, and given a facelift to and cleaned up the city’s streets, he said, adding that measures are being taken to ensure food safety and social order and security and to deliver logistics, healthcare and transport services for the event.
Hanoi will be hosting the opening and closing ceremonies of SEA Games 31. Closely coordinating with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports is racing against time to rehearse for the ceremonies and to bring the audience the most exciting art shows, he noted.
The opening will hopefully tell local and international audiences stories about the unique culture, tradition and people of Vietnam and promote the games’ slogan “For a stronger Southeast Asia,” he continued.
He further noted that the 120-minute opening ceremony will feature nearly 3,000 performers and athletes.
The official said that the capital city is set to contribute one third of the medals earned by the Vietnamese sports delegation.
In 2019, close to 25 percent of 568 Vietnamese athletes to the SEA Games 30 in the Philippines were from Hanoi. Hanoian athletes brought home 34 gold, 27 silver and 26 bronze medals during the games./.