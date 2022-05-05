Culture - Sports Phu Tho, Nam Dinh ready for SEA Games 31 The northern provinces of Phu Tho and Nam Dinh, which house the venues for male’s football qualifying matches at SEA Games 31, have completed their related preparations, ready for the regional biennial tournament, according to the national SEA Games 31 organising committee.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: U23 Vietnam resolved to defend crown Vietnam's U23 football team has been training hard in the northern mid-land province of Phu Tho, determined to keep the highest title at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: 300 volunteers to support sports delegations in Quang Ninh The northern province of Quang Ninh, one of the 12 localities hosting the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), has mobilised more than 300 volunteers to support sport delegations attending the biggest regional sports event.