Politics Vietnam, Laos bolster cooperation in social sciences A scientific cooperation agreement was signed among the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration, and the Lao Academy of Social and Economic Sciences in Hanoi on June 30.

Politics Former Israeli ambassador highly values “bamboo diplomacy” of Vietnam The “bamboo diplomacy” of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is a good policy for the sake of the Vietnamese people, said Chairman of the Israel - Vietnam Friendship Association Amikam Levy.

Politics HCM City enhances relations with St. Petersburg Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen had a meeting with Governor Alexander Beglov and Chairman of the Legislative Assembly Alexander Belsky of St. Petersburg on June 29, as he is in the Russian city to attend the inaugural of President Ho Chi Minh’s monument.

Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on June 30 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.