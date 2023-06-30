Hanoi ceremony marks 247th anniversary of US Independence Day
A ceremony took place in Hanoi on June 29 under the chair of US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper to celebrate the 247th anniversary of the US Independence Day (July 4).
On behalf of the Vietnamese Government, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan offered congratulations to the US leaders and people on the Independence Day.
He said the US is one of the partners of leading importance of Vietnam. He highly valued the results of bilateral cooperation on bilateral, regional, and international aspects, especially the meetings, dialogues, and mutual visits in the first half of 2023.
As the two countries are celebrating the 28th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and 10 years of the comprehensive partnership, he highlighted the important principles of the countries’ relations such as closing the past, overcoming differences, bringing into play similarities, working towards the future, and equal and mutually beneficial cooperation.
Hoan stressed both sides’ achievements in agricultural cooperation, including the strong growth of trade in agro-forestry-fishery products over the past years.
The minister appreciated relevant US agencies’ provision of optimal conditions for farm produce of Vietnam to access the US market, as well as technical assistance for the Southeast Asian country’s agricultural sector.
For his part, Ambassador Knapper said the US attaches importance to the comprehensive partnership with Vietnam; supports a strong, independent, resilient, and prosperous Vietnam; and wishes to continue promoting bilateral relations on the basis of respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political regimes.
The diplomat thanked Minister Hoan and other leaders of Vietnamese ministries, sectors, and localities for their active coordination with the embassy and agencies of the US administration and congress.
The US will continue paying attention to and reserve appropriate resources and budget for strengthening cooperation with Vietnam in education, health care, and science - technology. It will also keep helping the latter with the settlement of war aftermath, climate change adaptation, and digital transformation, he added./.
