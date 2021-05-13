Society VSS proposes increasing assistance for voluntary social insurance holders The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has proposed the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs raise the State’s monetary support for payment of voluntary social insurance premiums.

Society US mission to Vietnam seeks candidates for YSEALI Academic Fellowship The US Mission to Vietnam is seeking candidates for the Fall 2021 Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) Academic Fellowship on civic engagement, environmental issues and natural resource management, and social entrepreneurship and economic development.

Society Gac Ma soldiers – immortal monument in Vietnamese people’s hearts Rear Admiral Phan Tuan Hung, Deputy Commander of the Naval Force, recently led a delegation to visit soldiers and officers on mission on islands of the Truong Sa archipelago, the central province of Khanh Hoa, and organised a ceremony to commemorate fallen soldiers in battle to defend Co Lin, Gac Ma and Len Dao reefs 33 years ago.

Society 3D jelly cakes beautify life In recent years, 3D jelly cakes have become a popular product in Vietnam. Nguyen Minh Phuong, a jelly cake-making expert in Hanoi has developed a 3D jelly cake making community, turning the cake from favourite dessert to art.