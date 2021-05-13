Hanoi closes all golf courses to prevent COVID-19 spread
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi People’s Committee has ordered closing sports events, golf courses and training facilities as from 12:00 on May 13.
Inspection teams will be established to oversee the observance of relevant guidelines, and handle violations of COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.
Over the past days, the municipal People’s Committee has issued a number of documents requesting stronger measures to curb the spread of the pandemic in the city.
Hanoi is shutting down all beer clubs under a decision released on May 11.
All beer clubs will be closed until further notice, while temporary street markets and vendors will be removed from outdoor areas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Since late last month, Hanoi has suspended the operations of a number of non-essential establishments, including sidewalk eateries, karaoke parlours, bars, cinemas, gyms, spas, and stadiums, in response to the new COVID-19 outbreak.
Vietnam reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, all detected in quarantine areas, over the last six hours to 12:00pm on May 13, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new patients include seven in Bac Giang, four in Hung Yen, four in Thai Binh, three in Hanoi, and one each in Thua Thien-Hue, Ha Nam and Hoa Binh.
These raised the national count to 3,679, including 2,234 domestic infections and 1,445 imported cases. A total of 664 cases have been documented since the fourth COVID-19 wave hit Vietnam on April 27./.