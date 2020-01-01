Hanoi collects nearly 250 trillion VND to its coffer
Hanoi collected 249.127 trillion VND (about 10.780 billion USD) to its coffer in 2019, representing 101.5 percent of its projection and 13.5 percent higher than the figure in 2018, according to a leading municipal taxation official.
Director of the Hanoi Taxation Department Mai Son further elaborated that the collection structure is shifting in the direction of stability, increasing in taxes and fees will decreasing in the fields related to land and other natural resources. Also last year, the department collected nearly 9.230 trillion VND of tax arrears, he added.
At a working session with the department and the municipal State Treasury on December 31, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung praised the effective works by the two authorities and said their works in 2020 will be very heavy, especially on the approach of the Lunar New Year, the largest yearly festival in the country when the demand for money will skyrocket.
Special attention must be paid to the serious implementation of administrative reforms and easing the difficulties for enterprises, the official stressed.
He also asked them to effectively collaborate with central authorities right from the first days of the new year to ensure the balance, particularly for regular spending and for capital investment./.
