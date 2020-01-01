Business Tet gift hampers popular item at year-end During the year-end period, retailers have been displaying many kinds of Tet (Lunar New Year) gift hampers to serve the shopping and gifting needs of consumers.

Business SeABank completes settlement of VAMC special bonds The Southeast Asia Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SeABank) has completed the early redemption of all special bonds at the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC), thereby helping the bank proactively monitor and handle bad debts.

Business Deputy PM chairs teleconference on State budget 2019 Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a teleconference in Hanoi on December 31 with localities to discuss State budget revenue and expenditures 2019.

Business Vietnam’s forex reserves hit around 79 billion USD Vietnam’s foreign exchange reserves have reached approximately 79 billion USD so far this year, with a quarter of it bought by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), according to SBV Governor Lai Minh Hung.