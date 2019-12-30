Vietnam Airlines’ profit hits over 146 million USD in 2019
The national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines reported on December 30 that its profit in 2019 is estimated to hit nearly 3.37 trillion VND (146.20 million USD) – the highest level so far.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines reported on December 30 that its profit in 2019 is estimated to hit nearly 3.37 trillion VND (146.20 million USD) – the highest level so far.
The firm’s revenue reached nearly 101.2 trillion VND, up 2.2 trillion VND compared to 2018. It contributed nearly 7.37 trillion VND to the State budget, 10 percent higher than the previous year.
Thanks to effective business results, most of the financial indicators of Vietnam Airlines have been significantly improved, helping the firm better its capital autonomy and financial safety.
The enterprise also marks a new record in the year with lifting the number of aircrafts in its fleet to 100.
This is the year Vietnam Airlines has received the most aircraft and opened the most routes in the last five years by adding 22 new-generation planes, including Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, Airbus A350-900 and A321neo, and opening 10 new air routes.
Vietnam Airlines operated 134,000 flights in 2019, carrying 23 million passengers and nearly 346,000 tonnes of cargo. Meanwhile, its OTP index hits 90 percent, 2 percent higher than the set goal for the year.
With the results, Vietnam Airlines has been certified with a 4-star airline rating by prestigious international air transport rating organisation Skytrax for the fourth consecutive year.
For 2020, the firm has set to transport 25 million passengers and a revenue of 110.5 trillion VND.
It has also planned to add 50 narrow-body aircrafts in 2021 – 2025, and continuously upgrade its services towards becoming a five-star digital airlines by 2030./.
The firm’s revenue reached nearly 101.2 trillion VND, up 2.2 trillion VND compared to 2018. It contributed nearly 7.37 trillion VND to the State budget, 10 percent higher than the previous year.
Thanks to effective business results, most of the financial indicators of Vietnam Airlines have been significantly improved, helping the firm better its capital autonomy and financial safety.
The enterprise also marks a new record in the year with lifting the number of aircrafts in its fleet to 100.
This is the year Vietnam Airlines has received the most aircraft and opened the most routes in the last five years by adding 22 new-generation planes, including Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, Airbus A350-900 and A321neo, and opening 10 new air routes.
Vietnam Airlines operated 134,000 flights in 2019, carrying 23 million passengers and nearly 346,000 tonnes of cargo. Meanwhile, its OTP index hits 90 percent, 2 percent higher than the set goal for the year.
With the results, Vietnam Airlines has been certified with a 4-star airline rating by prestigious international air transport rating organisation Skytrax for the fourth consecutive year.
For 2020, the firm has set to transport 25 million passengers and a revenue of 110.5 trillion VND.
It has also planned to add 50 narrow-body aircrafts in 2021 – 2025, and continuously upgrade its services towards becoming a five-star digital airlines by 2030./.