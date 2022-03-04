Hanoi considers establishment of four new cities by 2050
A section of the Dong Ngan dyke in Dong Anh district of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Hanoi's administration is considering the creation of four cities in Dong Anh, Me Linh, Soc Son and Hoa Lac by 2050.
The aim of the proposal is the development of the northern and the western part of the capital, to create growth and a new look for urban development in the capital.
The move came about after the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the municipal People's Committee submitted a report evaluating the Hanoi Capital Region Master Plan, which was issued and implemented in 2011. The report proposed some new adjustments to the plan, with the goal of putting local people at the centre.
Under the new orientations, the Hong (Red) River will be an axis of the city, and the areas on both sides of the river will be developed synchronously. The northern area of the river will be developed into a modern urban area.
The capital has also considered developing urban areas on both sides of Ring Road No 4 to effectively exploit land, helping surrounding areas to develop.
The Ring Road 4 project will have a length of 112.8km, starting at the Noi Bai - Lao Cai Expressway in Thanh Xuan commune, Soc Son district, and ending at the Noi Bai - Ha Long Expressway in Que Vo district, Bac Ninh province.
The capital is also considering the establishment of another airport in the southern area of the capital.
The Hanoi Capital Area, consisting of Hanoi, Hai Duong, Hung Yen, Vinh Phuc, Bac Ninh, Ha Nam, Hoa Binh, Phu Tho, Bac Giang and Thai Nguyen, covers 24,314.7 sq.km with a population of about 20 million people.
The area is larger than both the Tokyo Metropolitan Area, which has an area of about 14,000 sq.km and a population of about 38 million and Bangkok Capital Area, which has an area of about 7,762sq.km and a population of 16 million people.
However, the capital currently only has Noi Bai International Airport, which has a capacity of about 25 million passengers per year. This is much lower than other capitals around the world.
A representative of the Hanoi’s Planning and Architecture Department told Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper that the proposals are under consideration.
In addition to urban planning, the mechanisms of the new cities near the capital are expected to promote and create momentum for development, he said.
“They are just initial ideas,” he added.
The city will consider the ideas based on the specific analysis and assessment of the socio-economic impact and the contribution of the new model to the capital’s development, he said.
The model of setting up a “city within a city” has been successfully applied in HCM City, he said./.