Society Vinh Phuc speeds up administrative reform in land management Authorities of the northern province of Vinh Phuc have accelerated administrative reform in land management in order to create favourable conditions and satisfaction for people and businesses.

Society 70 million USD worth of assets recovered, frozen in Viet A COVID-19 test kit case: Spokesperson The police have recovered, distrained and frozen properties of people involving in the COVID-19 test kit overcharging at Viet A Technologies JSC, Lt. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of Office and spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security told reporters during a routine Government press conference on March 3.

Society All-out efforts being exerted to protect Vietnamese people in Ukraine: official The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and overseas representative agencies of Vietnam are exerting utmost efforts to protect and assist Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine to weather difficulties, an official has said.