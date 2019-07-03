Vietnamese and international dancers wowed audience with impressive performances in the Hanoi Dance Fest 2019 on June 28 and 30.

The festival included six dances choreographed and performed by artists under 34 years old.

Especially, French-Vietnamese dancer Xuan Le performed his first solo piece entitled ‘Loop’. Le was the champion of France's Slalom League in 2009 and ranked sixth at the Slalom World Series in freestyle the same year.

The festival has promoted new ideas and collaborations between local and international choreographers who are working in different cultural contexts.-VNA