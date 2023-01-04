Hanoi eyes 950 firms in support industries this year
Hanoi has set a target to have about 950 enterprises operating in the field of supporting industries this year, an increase of approximately 20 compared to 2022.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi has set a target to have about 950 enterprises operating in the field of supporting industries this year, an increase of approximately 20 compared to 2022.
Of the total, there will be about 300 - 350 firms with production systems and products with international standards and sufficient supply capacity serving participation in the global production network of multinational conglomerates in Vietnam.
As a result, industrial production value of the industries is expected to account for some 16 - 17% of the capital city processing and manufacturing production value, with the development index of the industries exceeding 11-12%, an annual rise of about 1%.
To this end, the local authorities will hire experts for technical consultation, as well as assist firms in receiving technology transfer, conducting research and development activities, and applying management systems meeting global supply chains’ requirements, among others.
The city also planned a support industry expo this year with a scale of between 200 and 300 stalls, attracting the participation of international companies from Japan, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), and Thailand./.