Aerial view of Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi downtown. Illustrative image (Photo: VNA

- Facing a range of difficulties and challenges last year, Hanoi has realised and even exceeded all 22 of its socio-economic targets, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in a recent interview.According to the official, the capital city grew 8.8%, higher than the nation’s average level of about 8%. It saw better-than-expected outcomes in its Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP), GRDP per capita, growth rate of export turnover, and reduction of poor households.Dung said 2023 is key to Hanoi’s socio-economic development plan for the 2020-2025 period and takes the work theme of discipline, responsibility, action, innovation, and development.This year, Hanoi will strive for an increase of 7% and above in GRDP, with its rates of social investment and export growth expected to hit 10.5-11% and 7.5-8%, respectively.Concerning tasks to be completed to realise such goals, the official stressed improving the business climate and economic restructuring; developing the quality, effectiveness, and competitiveness of local craft villages; and encouraging the application of technological advances, among others.The city will also work to complete its planning for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050 for submission to the Prime Minister.Dung said in the future, the capital will develop two affiliated cities – one to the north of the Red River (Me Linh-Soc Son-Dong Anh) andother to the west of Hanoi (Hoa Lac-Xuan Mai), serving as a premise for further growth.Hanoi prioritises fostering cultural and social development to be on par with economic growth, while continuing its plan for investment in education, health, and culture, he affirmed./.