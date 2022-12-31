Hanoi - City of peace
The Trip Advisor website ranked Hanoi in the top 25 most popular travel destinations in Asia and 25 most popular tourist destinations in the world, while Time Magazine in the US voted it one of three destinations in Vietnam in the top 100 most wonderful places in the world.
Nhat Tan Bridge (Photo: VNA)
Tran Quoc pagoda (Photo: VNA)
Hoan Kiem Lake (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi Opera House, boasting French architecture, is a cultural heritage of Vietnam and of great interest to international friends (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum (Photo: VNA)
Thang Long Highway (Photo: VNA)