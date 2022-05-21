Society Phu Yen man makes unique plates from sea grape leaves Nguyen Van Tuyen, a 38-year-old man from Phu Yen, has successfully designed and produced environmentally-friendly plates made from the leaves of sea grape, a tropical tree.

Society Hanoi approves more than 1 billion USD for Ring Road No. 4 project The Hanoi People's Council for the term 2021 - 2026 on May 20 agreed to spend 23.5 trillion VND (over 1 billion USD) from the city budget for the Ring Road No. 4 project.

Videos Vietnamese included in Korean school’s career counseling for students The Vietnamese language has since 2019 been taught at the Myeonmok High School in Seoul, making this the first non-specialised school in the Republic of Korea to teach the language to high school students.

Society International seminar discusses smart city building in Da Nang An international workshop titled ‘Smart city: Experiences from some countries in western and northern Europe and Da Nang’s vision’ took place in the central coastal city of Da Nang on May 20, gathering experts and representatives of embassies, consulates general, trade associations and foreign businesses.