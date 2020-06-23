

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung and Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Akira Shimizu discussed the Yen Xa wastewater treatment plant and the Hanoi urban railway route No.2 projects during a working session on June 23.



Shimizu said as COVID-19 has been under control, Hanoi’s economy will grow rapidly.



After the physical distancing order was lifted, the Yen Xa wastewater treatment plant project has been progressing. However, major contractor has yet to reach any contract with sub-contractors in the bidding package No.4, he said, adding that this problem should be fixed.



He also suggested Chung direct authorities to approve the Hanoi urban railway route No.2 project soon.



The Japanese Government and Embassy appreciate the building of cooperative ties with Vietnam, he said. He wished that JICA would serve as a bridge for effective cooperation between the two nations.



Chung, for his part, said JICA’s projects made considerable contributions to improving Hanoi’s transportation, environment quality and human resources training.



He directed the department of home affairs and transport to work closely with the municipal People’s Committee and JICA to tackle difficulties and ensure the progress and quality of projects./.