Society Friendship association presents face masks to Italy The Vietnam-Italy Friendship Association has presented over 41,500 face masks to Italy to help Italian people in the fight against the COVID-19.

Society Top leader sends letter to compatriots on blood donation drive Party Central Committee General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on April 2 sent a letter to people nationwide on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the “All-people blood donation day” (April 7), calling on them to push up the drive.

Society Government considers 2.6 billion USD support package for Vietnamese hit by COVID-19 Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung submitted a relief package worth 61.58 trillion VND (2.6 billion USD) to help those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at the meeting of permanent Government members on April 1.

Society Legal procedures started against An Giang local charged with subversive acts Police of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on April 2 announced they just issued decisions on the start of legal procedures against and arrest of a local resident with the charge of acting to overthrow the people’s administration.