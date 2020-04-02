JICA: Southeast Asian trainees prefer RoK to Japan
Illustrative image (Photo: jvnet.vn)
Tokyo (VNA) – In a recent report on the programme to receive foreign intern trainees, the Japan International Cooperation Agency said the Republic of Korea (RoK) is emerging as a destination more preferable than Japan in the eyes of Southeast Asian trainees.
According to the report, made on the basis of JICA’s interviews with government agencies in charge of sending trainees abroad of six Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, Northeast Asian economies of Japan, the RoK and China’s Taiwan are competing for labour from Southeast Asia. However, the RoK is preferable to foreign workers thanks to its efforts in improving working conditions.
Japan’s NHK TV station quoted experts as saying they worry that this economy cannot attract skilled workers if it fails to improve the working conditions./.
