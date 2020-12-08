Business Annual international food expo opens The 2020 Vietnam International Exhibition on Food Industry (Vietnam Foodexpo 2020) opened on December 9.

Business Protocol on black jelly exports to China signed A protocol on Vietnam’s black jelly exports to China was signed during a teleconference between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the General Administration of Customs of China on December 8.

Business Hanoi working to ensure market stability for Tet The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade has instructed production and business units in the city to develop plans to ensure supply and demand during the year-end and Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, a municipal official has said.

Business Policy forum targets SMEs affected by COVID-19 The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), in cooperation with the UN Development Programme (UNDP), organised a policy forum entitled “Supporting small and medium enterprises impacted by COVID-19: Narrowing the gap from policy to implementation”, in Hanoi on December 8.