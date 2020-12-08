Hanoi maintains economic growth amidst COVID-19: Mayor
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hanoi has maintained its economic growth, with gross regional domestic product (GRPD) expanding around 3.98 percent this year, 1.5 times higher than the national average, the city's mayor said on December 8.
Speaking at the Q&A session of the 18th meeting of the 15-tenure Hanoi People’s Council, Chairman of the city People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh said Hanoi’s budget collection totaled 280 trillion VND (12.1 billion USD), exceeding the estimate by 2 percent, and up 3.5 percent year-on-year.
Meanwhile, budget spending stands at around 87 trillion VND, equivalent to 84.7 percent of the estimate set earlier this year.
Notably, the city has attracted some 4 billion USD in foreign investment and 145 trillion VND in domestic investment, Anh said, adding that the number of newly-established firms has exceeded 26,000.
He also highlighted achievements in culture, education, administrative reform, the fight against corruption and wastefulness, national defence, external affairs and COVID-19 combat.
According to the municipal mayor, the committee will promptly devise specific programmes and plans to realise socio-economic development targets and tasks set for 2021 and adopted by the People’s Council at the session.
The city’s GRDP is set to grow 7.5 percent next year, social investment is projected to increase 12 percent, and inflation is expected to kept below 4 percent.
At the meeting, Anh also cleared up questions regarding state management over sand and gravel exploitation in rivers, and the implementation of codes of conduct in offices and public places. /.