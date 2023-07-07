Society Restricting personal vehicles and promoting public transport key solutions for traffic safety Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has highlighted that restricting the use of personal vehicles in major cities and encouraging the use of public transportation would be the key solutions to achieve the sustainable goal of reducing traffic accidents and alleviating traffic congestion.

Society Nearly 72,300 labourers sent abroad in H1 Vietnam sent nearly 72,300 labourers abroad in the first half of 2023, accounting for 65.72% of the whole year plan, and 1.55 times higher than the same period last year.

Society Famous ‘pho’ restaurant owner brings the dish to island soldiers for free Vu Ngoc Vuong from Nam Truc district of Nam Dinh province is famous for running a chain of ’pho’ (rice noodle soup with beef or chicken) restaurants in Hanoi, selling around two to three thousand bowls daily.

Society Blackpink tour organiser apologises over nine-dash line map K-pop music group Blackpink's tour organiser on July 6 issued an apology over its use of China's nine-dash line map, which Vietnam considers an infringement of its territory and sovereignty.