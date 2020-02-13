Culture - Sports French pianist to perform works for the left hand French pianist Maxime Zecchini will play works for the left hand in a piano recital at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) in Ho Chi Minh City on February 23.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Formula 1 racetrack named after Hanoi The Formula One (F1) racetrack in Vietnam has been named after the capital Hanoi while its nine grandstands take their names from popular destinations from north to south.