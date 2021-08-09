Hanoi prioritises urgent measures to prevent and control COVID-19
Prompt tracing in the shortest possible time and screening patients with symptoms such as cough, fever, respiratory distress and loss of taste are among the measures taken by Hanoi to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
VNA
(Source: VNA)
VNA
