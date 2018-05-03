Hanoi recorded a surge in tourist arrivals during the National Reunification (April 30) and May Day holiday starting on April 28.

The capital city welcomed nearly 318,000 visitors during the four-day holiday, up 10 percent from the same period of 2017. Nearly 66,000 foreigners and 252,000 domestic tourists came to Hanoi, respectively rising by 20 percent and 7 percent.

Tourism generated nearly 40 million USD in revenue for Hanoi during the holiday, up 8 percent year on year.

Popular attractions included the Temple of Literature, the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, Ngoc Son Temple, Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, the Culture and Tourism Village of Vietnamese Ethnic Groups and the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology.

Meanwhile, the walking space around Hoan Kiem Lake and the neighbouring area was also extended to last from 7pm of April 27 through May 1, instead of only in the evening of Fridays and the weekend as usual.-VNA