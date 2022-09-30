Business Vietnam sees great potential in ASEAN halal market Fluctuations in supply chains and consumer demand in some ASEAN markets, which are home to many Muslims, have created unprecedented opportunities for Vietnamese exporters, industry insiders have said.

Business Boeing accelerates cooperation with Vietnamese suppliers Boeing, the world’s leading aerospace company based in the US, are accelerating cooperation with Vietnamese suppliers and universities to provide a foundation for long-term industrial growth, according to Boeing Vietnam Country Director Michael Nguyen.

Business Reference exchange rate up 29 VND on Sept. 30 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,400 VND/USD on September 30, up 29 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam is becoming a beacon in the region: The Brussels Times The Brussels Times of Belgium has run an article highlighting that Vietnam - a development partner of the EU in the Indo-Pacific - is becoming a beacon in the region with the capacity to control inflation and maintain economic growth at a high level despite turbulent international affairs.