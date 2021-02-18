The most favourite destinations during the holiday included the Temple of Literature, Hanoi Zoo, Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Ba Vi National Park, and Bao Son Paradise Park.

In the context of complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, all disease prevention instructions and regulations have been strictly observed, aiming to ensure the safety of tourists.

Visitors were requested to wear face masks, keep a safe distance, and wash hands and get their body temperature checked before participating in tourism, cultural, and sports activities in public places, visiting museums, historical relics, landscapes, and festivals.

In a bid to promote local tourism, many lodging facilities slashed down their service prices with many attractive packages and menus./.

VNA