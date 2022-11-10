Hanoi shares Party building experience with Laos
An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Committee of Hanoi and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Organising Commission shared experience on Party building, during a conference in the city on November 9.
The Hanoi delegation was led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung, while the Lao delegation was headed by Xisay Ludetmounsone, head of the LPRP Central Committee’s Organising Commission.
At the conference, participants discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, including Party development in businesses, measures to support old Party members in joining Party activities, and experiences in Party building of the Hanoi Party Organisation.
According to Deputy Secretary of the city Party Committee Nguyen Thi Tuyen, the Hanoi Party Organisation - the biggest of its kind in the country - has focused on enhancing the quality of Party Organisations in localities, improving the efficiency of Party activities, and renovating the evaluation and classification of Party Organisations at the grassroots level, she said.
Tuyen said that besides ensuring the quality of Party member admission activities, the Hanoi Party Committee has directed the scrutinisation of its organisation to improve its efficiency, while removing members who are no longer eligible from the Party.
Highly valuing the experience that the Hanoi Party Committee shared, Xisay Ludetmounsone said that the lessons can be helpful for Laos.
She thanked Hanoi for the city’s support to Lao localities, especially in personnel training and infrastructure building.
For his part, Secretary of the city Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung said it is willing to coordinate with the LPRP Central Committee’s Organising Commission as well as Lao localities in personnel training and Party building.
He underlined that the Party Organisation, administration and people of Hanoi have always worked hard to further reinforce the special solidarity, friendship and loyal relations with the LPRP and Lao people./.