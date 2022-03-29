Society Employees receive housing rent support Employees working in enterprises and those returning to the labour market will receive support in housing rent, according to a new Government policy.

Society Seminar spotlights women’s role in sport development A seminar on the role of women in sports was held by the French Institute in Hanoi - L'Espace and the UN Gender Equality and UN Women – the UN entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women, on March 28 as part of the events in response to the International Women's Day.

Society Vietnam Days underway in UK The Vietnam Days in the UK 2022 began on March 28 (local time), promising to treat attendees to a series of cultural, art, sport and trade-investment promotion events, mostly in London.

Society Soc Trang: 110 scholarships presented to needy students As many as 110 scholarships worth 1 million VND (about 44 USD) each have been given to students from ethnic minority groups, sea and island areas and children of border guards in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.